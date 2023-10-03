Peterborough Petes’ GM Mike Oke inks new 5-year deal, named new VP of operations

Send this page to someone via email

Fresh off an Ontario Hockey League championship, Peterborough Petes’ general manager Michael Oke is getting a new contract and an additional role with the historic franchise.

On Tuesday, the Petes announced that not only did Oke sign a new five-year contract through to 2028 as GM, he’s also assuming the role of vice-president of operations. The position was left vacant following the departure of Burton Lee.

Oke has been the Petes’ general manager since mid-February 2013 after serving as interim GM. Oke first joined the organization in April 2010 as manager of player personnel and later that summer was promoted to director of player personnel.

“First and foremost, I would like to thank the Peterborough Petes’ executive board for the trust and commitment that they have shown me,” said Oke.

‘”It’s exciting to formalize an extension with the Petes, and I look forward to continuing the work we’ve been doing on the ice and in the community.”

Oke thanked the staff who have helped him throughout his career.

“I would also like to thank Rob Wilson, as well as members of our hockey operations staff for the strong relationships we’ve formed over the past number of years,” said Oke.

“We’ve built a strong team in hockey operations with our coaching, medical, training and scouting staff. We’ve also built an equally strong staff with the business department, and I’m looking forward to working closely with that group as well.”

The Petes captured the OHL championship this past season, their first in 17 years. The team advanced to the Canadian Hockey League’s Memorial Cup championship and fell in the semifinal.

“Coming off an OHL championship, we needed to ensure that we had a plan in place to get back to the Memorial Cup and we believe Mike can help us to achieve that plan,” stated Petes’ president, Dave Lorentz.

“The general manager’s duties are more than just drafts and trades; the administrative part of the job has increased year after year with new policies and issues that arise from the league. Mike has the experience to navigate through these issues as well as working with our coaching staff to draft and find the players needed to make us competitive.”

As for also giving Oke the role of VP of business operations, Lorentz said the board is confident in Oke’s abilities.

“Although our intent was to look for a replacement to fill the vacant business lead role, over the last four to five weeks we were very pleased to observe the growth in our staff and their initiative to take on a larger role in their departments,” said Lorentz.

“Their talent and skill levels allowed the board to reassess the business structure and re-evaluate the posting. In the end, the board felt that with Mike’s guidance the business staff will grow and prosper under this new reorganization.”

The Petes have also promoted longtime staffer Patrick O’Connor to the role of director of player personnel/assistant coach. Along with his duties on the ice, O’Connor will be the key contact for players off the ice.

The Petes say O’Connor will also be assisting with the CHL Import Draft, utilizing key contacts and establishing a stronger scouting presence in Europe.