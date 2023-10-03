1 arrested as Winnipeg police continue search for suspect in homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police arrested one person as the search for another continues in connection with a homicide last month.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) issued warrants for 25-year-old Randy Blake Flett and 28-year-old Jerrin Macintyre in September. This came following an investigation into the death of 46-year-old Damion Wayne Skrumeda, who officers said was fatally shot on Sept. 13 in the 600 block of Mulvey Avenue.

In an update on the case, police said they arrested one of the individuals following an incident on Monday. They say a stolen vehicle was observed in the area of Princess Street and Pacific Avenue at around midnight. As officers got closer, the vehicle stopped and the driver exited and tried to flee.

Police say Flett was taken into custody.

The WPS continues to search for Macintyre, who is described as being five feet nine inches tall and weighing approximately 135 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS, 911 or online at winnipegcrimestoppers.org.