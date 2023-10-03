Menu

‘Network-wide system failure’ suspends all GO train service

By Harrison Cook Global News
Posted October 3, 2023 2:48 pm
A GO Transit train sits parked at the Niagara Falls Train Station, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. View image in full screen
A GO Transit train sits parked at the Niagara Falls Train Station, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tara Walton
Metrolinx has suspended all GO train service due to a CN “network-wide system failure” affecting all rail corridors.

The transit service says all trains will continue to hold at the nearest stations while its “teams are working with CN to resolve the issue quickly and safely.”

There is no word on when the issue will be resolved.

Metrolinx says it will provide an update when more information is available.

“We are recommending to our customers to consider taking alternative travel options,” a statement from the GO Transit site reads.

