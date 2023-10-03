Menu

Crime

Regina police aerial support unit helps locate 3 youths following break and enter incident

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted October 3, 2023 1:54 pm
The RPS aerial support unit was successful in locating suspects after a property was broken into on Monday evening, resulting in three youths charged with break and enter. View image in full screen
The Regina Police Service (RPS) has charged three youths following a break-and-enter incident with the support of the RPS aerial support unit (ASU).

According to a release, police were dispatched on Monday at approximately 9:25 p.m to the report of a compound break and enter on the 500 block of 12th Avenue. RPS stated it received information that trespassers had broken into the property.

RPS police plane shown proven value to public safety: deputy chief

“Regina Police Service Patrol and Canine Unit officers arrived on scene and conducted a track to locate the suspects. The Aerial Support Unit indicated to police on the ground that they could see a male hiding in the parking lot of the 300 block of 12th Avenue,” the statement read.

“The male was located and arrested, and subsequently identified as a 14-year-old Regina male, found to be responsible for the break and enter. Three other male youths were located nearby and also arrested for break and enter. One of the youths was eleven years old and too young to be held responsible for crime.”

Police said the three Regina youths are aged 14, 13 and 12, and cannot be named in keeping with the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act. All three are jointly charged with break and enter.

The accused are scheduled to appear on this charge in provincial youth court on Thursday, Nov. 16.

Saskatchewan NewsRegina NewsBreak And EnterRegina Police ServiceYouth Criminal Justice Actyouth chargedRegina Police Aerial Support Unit
