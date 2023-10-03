S&P/TSX composite down nearly 200 points, U.S. stock markets also lower

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index fell to its lowest point since October last year in late-morning trading while U.S. stock markets also pulled back.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 190.84 points at 18,986.34.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 366.22 points at 33,067.13. The S&P 500 index was down 53.83 points at 4,234.56,while the Nasdaq composite was down 223.52 points at 13,084.25.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.85 cents US compared with 73.96 cents US on Friday.

The November crude contract was up 28 cents at US$89.10 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up seven cents at US$2.91 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$5.50 at US$1,841.70 an ounce and the December copper contract was down a penny at US$3.63 a pound.