Truckload of celery sticks spills onto Highway 400 in rollover

Send this page to someone via email

An enormous amount of celery sticks has spilled out onto Highway 400 in King Township and OPP say the highway will be closed for several hours.

OPP said a tractor-trailer rolled over on the southbound lanes of Highway 400 just south of Highway 9.

Police issued a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, about the rollover just after 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Several images show an entire truckload of celery sticks along the highway.

Traffic is being diverted onto Highway 9 while the cleanup is underway, police said.

The southbound portion of the highway is expected to be closed for several hours and “patience is appreciated,” OPP said.

It is unclear how many celery sticks were on the truck and how the rollover occurred.

Story continues below advertisement