Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Truckload of celery sticks spills onto Highway 400 in rollover

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 3, 2023 12:27 pm
Celery sticks spilled out on Highway 400 on Oct. 3, 2023. View image in full screen
Celery sticks spilled out on Highway 400 on Oct. 3, 2023. OPP / X
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An enormous amount of celery sticks has spilled out onto Highway 400 in King Township and OPP say the highway will be closed for several hours.

OPP said a tractor-trailer rolled over on the southbound lanes of  Highway 400 just south of Highway 9.

Police issued a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, about the rollover just after 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Several images show an entire truckload of celery sticks along the highway.

Traffic is being diverted onto Highway 9 while the cleanup is underway, police said.

The southbound portion of the highway is expected to be closed for several hours and “patience is appreciated,” OPP said.

It is unclear how many celery sticks were on the truck and how the rollover occurred.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario Provincial PoliceHighway 400Highway 9highway 400 closedHighway 400 southboundcelery on highwaycelery spillcelery sticks
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices