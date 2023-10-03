Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, Oct. 3

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Social media content creators, the Firefighters Ladies Gala, and workplace ergonomics in Healthy Living.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, Oct. 3, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Impact of social media content creators and influencers

Content creators have a strong social media presence and can have an impact on the different products they promote.

Marketing expert Ryan Townend from WJ Agency says while there is a trust they build with their followers, there is also a downside to these influencers.

Townend looks at the impact of social media content creators and influencers in this interview with Chantal Wagner.

3:45 Impact of social media content creators and influencers

Masquerade the theme of the Firefighters Ladies Gala

It will be a masquerade at this year’s Firefighters Ladies Gala organized by the Hub City Optimist Club.

Story continues below advertisement

The fundraiser for the pediatric burn unit and Make-a-Wish includes a fashion show and a vendor’s alley.

Brent Card from the Hub City Optimist Club joins Emily-May Simmonds to explain all that is taking place at this year’s gala.

4:14 Masquerade the theme of the Firefighters Ladies Gala

Desk ergonomics and posture: Healthy Living

There are ways to make desks and workstations more ergonomically friendly — from an ergonomic mouse to a standing desk.

Also important is proper posture while working and taking breaks.

Physiotherapist Adrianne Vangool from Vangool Wellness looks at some options and explains why it is important to take micro-breaks in this Health Living segment.

4:05 Desk ergonomics and posture: Healthy Living

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Oct. 3

Chantal Wagner has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Story continues below advertisement