2 crashes tangle afternoon rush hour in Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

It was a longer drive home for commuters in Guelph after a pair of collisions at busy intersections Monday.

Emergency crews attended the scene of a crash between a car and a motorcycle on Woodlawn Road West at Michener Road at around 3 p.m.

Investigators with the Guelph Police Service say the motorcyclist was taken to hospital with an apparent ankle injury. A portion of the eastbound lanes of Woodlawn was briefly closed.

About an hour later, emergency services were called to the intersection of Speedvale Avenue West and Imperial Road North for a three-vehicle crash.

Investigators say two of the vehicles burst into flames and were quickly contained. Speedvale was closed in both directions for several hours. One driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to hospital for treatment.

Story continues below advertisement

They say charges under the Highway Traffic Act have been laid in both collisions.