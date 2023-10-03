Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

2 crashes tangle afternoon rush hour in Guelph

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted October 3, 2023 2:12 pm
Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. View image in full screen
Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Matt Carty / Global Guelph
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

It was a longer drive home for commuters in Guelph after a pair of collisions at busy intersections Monday.

Emergency crews attended the scene of a crash between a car and a motorcycle on Woodlawn Road West at Michener Road at around 3 p.m.

Investigators with the Guelph Police Service say the motorcyclist was taken to hospital with an apparent ankle injury. A portion of the eastbound lanes of Woodlawn was briefly closed.

About an hour later, emergency services were called to the intersection of Speedvale Avenue West and Imperial Road North for a three-vehicle crash.

Trending Now

Investigators say two of the vehicles burst into flames and were quickly contained. Speedvale was closed in both directions for several hours. One driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to hospital for treatment.

Story continues below advertisement

They say charges under the Highway Traffic Act have been laid in both collisions.

 

More on Canada
Guelph NewsMotorcycleGuelph Police ServiceCollisionsEmergency Servicescrashesafternoon rush hour
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices