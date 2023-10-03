Menu

Health

Nova Scotia’s top doctor to hold media availability on respiratory illnesses

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted October 3, 2023 8:28 am
Global News Morning Halifax: October 3
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global Halifax.
Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health will hold a media availability about respiratory illnesses Tuesday afternoon.

In a release, the province said Dr. Robert Strang will provide an update on the fall vaccine rollout plan.

The event begins at 11:30 a.m. and will be live streamed on this page.

Respiratory illness season got off to an early start last year, especially among younger populations.

In November 2022, officials said they were starting to see the number of respiratory illnesses peak much sooner than in previous years, with the IWK children’s hospital ICU working well above capacity.

Respiratory syncytial virus or RSV, was one illness on the rise, circulating at the same time as other viruses, including influenza, rhinovirus and COVID-19.

