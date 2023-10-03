‘Violent assault’ in Lachine sends man to hospital: Montreal police

Send this page to someone via email

A 43-year-old man is recovering in hospital after what police are calling a “violent assault” in Montreal’s Lachine borough.

Officers were called to an apartment on Louis-Paré Street just after midnight on Tuesday.

The victim suffered multiple stab wounds to his upper and lower body according to Jeanne Drouin, spokesperson for Montreal police.

The man was sent to hospital in critical condition but his life is no longer in danger.

A 31-year-old woman was questioned by police but has not been arrested.

The man is also expected to be questioned as soon as his health allows.

“The causes and circumstances surrounding this event remain unclear at this point in the investigation,” Drouin said.

Police have not yet said what link there is between the man and the women.