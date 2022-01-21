680 CJOB is proud to support the Health Sciences Centre for the Innovation HSC Radiothon on Friday, January 21st!

Join us on Friday, January 21st! Presented by Maric Homes, tune in live on 680 CJOB from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Power 97 and Peggy@99.1 will also be airing the Radiothon from 11 a.m to 6 p.m.

Money raised through the Innovation HSC Radiothon helps improve patient care at HSC through important research initiatives, training opportunities for health care staff, the acquisition of cutting-edge medical equipment, and the development of new state-of-the-art facilities.

The Innovation HSC Radiothon, which celebrates its 16th anniversary in 2022, is again presented by long-term partner, Maric Homes. Any donations made to this year’s Radiothon, presented by Maric Homes, will have quadruple the impact. Thanks to Lead-Up Supporters Johnston Group and Arbor Memorial, as well as Matching Partners Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company and Access Credit Union, all donations will be matched by $12,000 each for a total of $48,000!

To make your gift now, please click here, call 204-515-5612, or text HSCF to 20222 to donate $20 now to have your texted-in gift matched, up to $5,000, by Manitoba pork producers!