The Victoria Conservatory of Music is pleased to present Daniel Lapp’s 18th annual Home for Christmas concert! Once again, this will be an online, cross-country, multi-media celebration premiering via the VCM’s YouTube Channel on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 7:00pm (PST). It is time to spread holiday cheer and Daniel Lapp’s concerts offer a wonder and much needed and beloved renewal of Christmas and seasonal magic. The concert will be available online until midnight on Sunday, December 26th. View the event webpage here: https://vcm.bc.ca/event/daniel-lapps-home-for-christmas/ The annual tradition, showcasing an array of talent, continues with special guest, Juno award winning vocalist and songwriter Shari Ulrich and Scottish harpist and singer, Mary Macmaster. The amazing Swingin’ Shepherds House Band will join Daniel’s many students and alumni from his highly acclaimed youth BC Fiddle Orchestra, and his ensembles for adults from young to “golden”, Folkestra! and the Joy of Life Choir. Together they will perform a wide selection of inspiring festive favourites including the beloved finale “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” to warm your heart and bring the joy of the season into your home. Gather your family to join in and sing along! The 18th annual Daniel Lapp’s Home for Christmas concert is filmed at the Victoria Conservatory of Music in the Alix Goolden Performance Hall and Wood Hall, as well as at other locations in and around Greater Victoria, BC. With performances full of Christmas cheer and a few added holiday surprises, you will want to now miss this beloved annual tradition from Victoria BC, brought to you online! We are very fortunate to have many very talented musicians, videographers and editors come together to create this amazing music video for you to enjoy from the comfort of your home. This much-loved community event however is not possible without our audience’s financial support, and so we ask you to please make a $25 donation or more in lieu of purchasing a ticket. Your generous support ensures the VCM can continue to bring concerts to our community and helps to keep music education as affordable as possible and accessible to all. Thank you! Donate here: vcm.bc.ca/christmas.