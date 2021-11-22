Join Global News in supporting Snookie Socks this winter season.

The damp cold days are upon us. Donating $5.00 or one pair of wool socks will help a member of our community in need.

Why wool socks? Wool socks have a moisture wicking feature to help keep feet warm and dry. They are one of the greatest needs and are typically the least donated item to our shelters. Many will end up in emergency this winter season with serious foot issues due to not having proper protection. Wool socks make a significant difference.

How can you help? If you are at Costco you can pick up a 5 pack of Kirkland Outdoor Trail Merino Wool socks and drop them off at Aerobics First, 6166 Quinpool Road or bring directly to a shelter near you. You can also donate directly to: https://aerobicsfirst.com/pages/a1-snookie-socks