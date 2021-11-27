Menu

Music
Nov 27 - Dec 23 12:00 AM

Global Edmonton supports A Christmas Carol at the Citadel Theatre

Where
Citadel Theatre - Edmonton, Alberta View Map
When
$ Buy
Buy Tickets
Ages
All Ages
Website
http://CitadelTheatre.com
Global Edmonton supports A Christmas Carol at the Citadel Theatre - image View image in full screen
This holiday season, Global Edmonton is pleased to support A Christmas Carol, on stage at the Citadel Theatre, November 27 – December 23, 2021. Packed with your favourite classic Christmas tunes, this adaptation of the beloved tale of a miserly old man who is invited to change his ways by the Ghosts of Christmas, will carry you away into the magical era of films like It’s a Wonderful Life and Miracle on 34th Street.

A new adaptation by David van Belle, based on the classic novella by Charles Dickens.

The Citadel Theatre will require proof of vaccination for every person (aged 12+) upon entry of the building, attending performances, and attendance for Foote Theatre School classes. For more information on the venues COVID policy, click here.