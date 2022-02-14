The Offspring
680 CJOB welcomes The Offspring with special guests Simple Plan to Canada Life Centre on Monday, February 14th 2022!
Tickets go on sale Friday, November 5th!
|Today, punk rock royalty The Offspring announced their Let the Bad Times Roll Tour is coming to Canada in early 2022, in support of their album of the same name released earlier this year. The nationwide tour, featuring support from Canadian rockers Simple Plan, will kick off in Moncton and hit 21 cities coast to coast.
Frequently regarded as one of the best punk rock bands of all time, The Offspring have garnered a reputation for their unmistakable sound and social comment. The multi-platinum band first achieved worldwide success in the 90’s with the release of their album Smash, which sold over 11 million copies. Following Smash, they continued to release hit after hit, popularizing punk rock at a mainstream level.
Throughout their career, they’ve sold over a staggering 40 million albums, and toured arenas, and built a global fan base. Let the Bad Times Roll marks the band’s tenth studio album and third album produced by the legendary Bob Rock. True to the irreverence at the core of punk rock music, the band and lyricist Dexter Holland took a view to today’s cultural moments and didn’t shy away from creating topical material in this album.
“This album is probably the most cathartic thing we’ve done,” says Holland. “The messages might be dark, but at the end what’s left is that communication is important, working through feelings is important and most of all, hope is important.”
Joining the band on tour are Montreal’s own Simple Plan, who have seen no shortage of success throughout their career. Having released five studio albums, performing at the 2010 Winter Olympics, winning two JUNO Awards and multiple MuchMusic Video Awards, the Canadian band have left their mark on rock music both nationally and globally.
Tickets for the tour go on sale November 5 at www.ticketmaster.ca.
Let the Bad Times Roll 2022 Canadian Tour Dates
