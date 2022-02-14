Frequently regarded as one of the best punk rock bands of all time, The Offspring have garnered a reputation for their unmistakable sound and social comment. The multi-platinum band first achieved worldwide success in the 90’s with the release of their album Smash, which sold over 11 million copies. Following Smash, they continued to release hit after hit, popularizing punk rock at a mainstream level.

Throughout their career, they’ve sold over a staggering 40 million albums, and toured arenas, and built a global fan base. Let the Bad Times Roll marks the band’s tenth studio album and third album produced by the legendary Bob Rock. True to the irreverence at the core of punk rock music, the band and lyricist Dexter Holland took a view to today’s cultural moments and didn’t shy away from creating topical material in this album.

“This album is probably the most cathartic thing we’ve done,” says Holland. “The messages might be dark, but at the end what’s left is that communication is important, working through feelings is important and most of all, hope is important.”

Joining the band on tour are Montreal’s own Simple Plan, who have seen no shortage of success throughout their career. Having released five studio albums, performing at the 2010 Winter Olympics, winning two JUNO Awards and multiple MuchMusic Video Awards, the Canadian band have left their mark on rock music both nationally and globally.

Tickets for the tour go on sale November 5 at www.ticketmaster.ca.

Let the Bad Times Roll 2022 Canadian Tour Dates

27-Jan-22 Moncton, NB – Avenir Centre

29-Jan-22 Halifax, NS – Scotiabank Centre

1-Feb-22 Quebec City, QC – Videotron Centre

2-Feb-22 Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

5-Feb-22 Kingston, ON – Leon’s Centre

6-Feb-22 Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

8-Feb-22 Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

9-Feb-22 London, ON – Budweiser Gardens

11-Feb-22 St. Catharines, ON – Meridian Centre

14-Feb-22 Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

15-Feb-22 Regina, SK – Brandt Centre

17-Feb-22 Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre

19-Feb-22 Grande Prairie, AB – Bonnetts Energy Centre

20-Feb-22 Red Deer, AB – Peavey Mart Centrium at Westerner Park

22-Feb-22 Lethbridge, AB – ENMAX Centre

23-Feb-22 Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

25-Feb-22 Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

27-Feb-22 Prince George, BC – CN Centre

28-Feb-22 Kamloops, BC – Sandman Centre

2-Mar-22 Penticton, BC – South Okanagan Events Centre

3-Mar-22 Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

