FREE!!! DROP & SHOP

6 – 12 year olds. This holiday season entrust your children with certified leaders who will supervise a number of child-friendly activities including arts and crafts, giving you the opportunity to get away and get your shopping done! MASKS ARE REQUIRED.

LAKEWOOD CIVIC CENTRE (1635 McKercher Drive 306-975-2944) Saturday, November 27th – 1:00pm to 4:00pm (CD4627-01). Saturday, December 18th – 1:00pm to 4:00pm (CD4627-04).

LAWSON CIVIC CENTRE (225 Primrose Drive 306-975-7873) Saturday, December 4th 1:00pm to 4:00pm (CD4627-02). Saturday, December 11th – 1:00pm to 4:00pm (CD4627-03).

PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED. REGISTER WITH LEISURE ONLINE AT leisureonline.saskatoon.ca OR CALL ANY LEISURE CENTRE.