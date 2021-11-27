Menu

Nov 27 - Dec 18 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

FREE!!! DROP & SHOP

Where
LAKEWOOD CIVIC CENTRE and LAWSON CIVIC CENTRE - Saskatoon, View Map
When

6 – 12 year olds.  This holiday season entrust your children with certified leaders who will supervise a number of child-friendly activities including arts and crafts, giving you the opportunity to get away and get your shopping done!  MASKS ARE REQUIRED.

LAKEWOOD CIVIC CENTRE (1635 McKercher Drive 306-975-2944)  Saturday, November 27th – 1:00pm to 4:00pm (CD4627-01).  Saturday, December 18th – 1:00pm to 4:00pm (CD4627-04).

LAWSON CIVIC CENTRE (225 Primrose Drive 306-975-7873) Saturday, December 4th 1:00pm to 4:00pm (CD4627-02).  Saturday, December 11th – 1:00pm to 4:00pm (CD4627-03).

PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED.  REGISTER WITH LEISURE ONLINE AT leisureonline.saskatoon.ca OR CALL ANY LEISURE CENTRE.