Shumka is thrilled to be back on stage for three shows at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, December 17 & 18, for Shumka's Nutcracker. Tickets are on sale now starting at $25. Not only is Shumka's Nutcracker a luxurious Christmas performance loved by everyone, but it is also a true Edmonton production, created and performed by local artists. Featuring ballet, folk dance, and character dance, Shumka's Nutcracker is a celebration of Tchaikovsky's beloved Christmas classic. Shumka's Nutcracker blends the grace and lyrical nature of classical movement with the strength and power of Ukrainian character dance, leaving audiences exhilarated and entertained. Along with Shumka company members, the production features dancers from the Kyiv Ballet, a choir made of local vocalists, and young dancers from the Shumka School. Music arrangements are by Yuri Shevchenko of Ukraine, choreography by Viktor Lytvynov of the Kyiv Ballet and John Pichlyk, under the direction of Shumka's Senior Creative Director, Les Sereda. Costumes are by Maria Levitska of the National Opera of Ukraine and lighting by Edmonton's Jeff Osterlin.