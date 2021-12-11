Ballet Victoria: The Nutcracker
11-12-2021 15:00 12-12-2021 16:00
A limited number of Family Packs are available: $150 (2 adults, 2 children) • Please contact the ticket Centre with your request at info@mract.org or call 604-476-2787 during business hours. Ballet Victoria presents the best of The Nutcracker, a magical shortened version perfect for a ‘first’ Nutcracker experience with wee ones. The story begins when…The ACT Arts Centre - 11944 Haney Place, Maple Ridge, British Columbia The ACT Arts Centre info@mract.org DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- All seats: $47.50 Buy Tickets
- All Ages
- https://theactmapleridge.org
- info@mract.org 6044762787 (The ACT Arts Centre)
A limited number of Family Packs are available: $150 (2 adults, 2 children) • Please contact the ticket Centre with your request at info@mract.org or call 604-476-2787 during business hours. Ballet Victoria presents the best of The Nutcracker, a magical shortened version perfect for a ‘first’ Nutcracker experience with wee ones. The story begins when midnight strikes and Clara is suddenly overwhelmed by the chaos of the magic hour, all the toys have come to life in her living room! The Nutcracker brings a great family tradition to the 21st century with everything you expect from a Ballet Victoria performance, including the timeless score, beautifully executed dance, brilliant costumes, complex choreography, humour and, as always, several surprises. Ballet Victoria, now in its 19th season, is an innovative company dedicated to originality. Artistic Director, Paul Destrooper and his team of 12 professional dancers, perform at various venues throughout the Province. Approximate runtime: 60 minutes