Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Other
Dec 5 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

The Snowman Double Feature Screening

Where
The ACT Arts Centre - 11944 Haney Place, Maple Ridge, British Columbia View Map
When
Add to Calendar 05-12-2021 15:00 05-12-2021 16:00 America/Toronto The Snowman Double Feature Screening

Two beloved British Christmas specials, rarely seen in Canada, are coming to The ACT Arts Centre as a double feature. Based on the timeless children’s book by Raymond Briggs, each animated film is largely wordless with visuals created in a richly textured, hand-drawn style. This is a perfect opportunity for a wholesome, all-ages family event…

 The ACT Arts Centre - 11944 Haney Place, Maple Ridge, British Columbia The ACT Arts Centre info@mract.org DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
$ Price
All seats: $12.50 Buy Tickets
Ages
All Ages
Website
https://theactmapleridge.org
Contact
info@mract.org 6044762787 (The ACT Arts Centre)
Two beloved British Christmas specials, rarely seen in Canada, are coming to The ACT Arts Centre as a double feature. Based on the timeless children’s book by Raymond Briggs, each animated film is largely wordless with visuals created in a richly textured, hand-drawn style. This is a perfect opportunity for a wholesome, all-ages family event to kick off the Christmas season! In The Snowman, on Christmas Eve, a young boy builds a snowman that comes to life and takes him to the North Pole to meet Father Christmas. In the sequel, The Snowman and the Snowdog, a young boy moves into the house in whose backyard the original snowman was built. Finding a photograph of the snowman, the boy rebuilds him and also a snowdog with the surprise that they come alive. Each film has a running time of approximately 25 minutes (50 minutes total). View image in full screen
Two beloved British Christmas specials, rarely seen in Canada, are coming to The ACT Arts Centre as a double feature. Based on the timeless children’s book by Raymond Briggs, each animated film is largely wordless with visuals created in a richly textured, hand-drawn style. This is a perfect opportunity for a wholesome, all-ages family event to kick off the Christmas season! In The Snowman, on Christmas Eve, a young boy builds a snowman that comes to life and takes him to the North Pole to meet Father Christmas. In the sequel, The Snowman and the Snowdog, a young boy moves into the house in whose backyard the original snowman was built. Finding a photograph of the snowman, the boy rebuilds him and also a snowdog with the surprise that they come alive. Each film has a running time of approximately 25 minutes (50 minutes total).

Two beloved British Christmas specials, rarely seen in Canada, are coming to The ACT Arts Centre as a double feature. Based on the timeless children’s book by Raymond Briggs, each animated film is largely wordless with visuals created in a richly textured, hand-drawn style. This is a perfect opportunity for a wholesome, all-ages family event to kick off the Christmas season! In The Snowman, on Christmas Eve, a young boy builds a snowman that comes to life and takes him to the North Pole to meet Father Christmas. In the sequel, The Snowman and the Snowdog, a young boy moves into the house in whose backyard the original snowman was built. Finding a photograph of the snowman, the boy rebuilds him and also a snowdog with the surprise that they come alive. Each film has a running time of approximately 25 minutes (50 minutes total)