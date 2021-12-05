The Snowman Double Feature Screening
- All seats: $12.50 Buy Tickets
- All Ages
- https://theactmapleridge.org
- info@mract.org 6044762787 (The ACT Arts Centre)
Two beloved British Christmas specials, rarely seen in Canada, are coming to The ACT Arts Centre as a double feature. Based on the timeless children’s book by Raymond Briggs, each animated film is largely wordless with visuals created in a richly textured, hand-drawn style. This is a perfect opportunity for a wholesome, all-ages family event to kick off the Christmas season! In The Snowman, on Christmas Eve, a young boy builds a snowman that comes to life and takes him to the North Pole to meet Father Christmas. In the sequel, The Snowman and the Snowdog, a young boy moves into the house in whose backyard the original snowman was built. Finding a photograph of the snowman, the boy rebuilds him and also a snowdog with the surprise that they come alive. Each film has a running time of approximately 25 minutes (50 minutes total)