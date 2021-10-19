URANIUM – PREMISES, PROMISES and PREDICAMENTS

Uranium is a powerful energy source with unusual byproducts. Two dozen radioactive “progeny” are found in the ore when uranium is mined. Hundreds more radioactive offspring are created when uranium fuels a nuclear reactor. Gordon Edwards will discuss what the future holds for uranium and its legacy of radioactive wastes. He will also explain why Canada’s climate change strategy should not include new nuclear reactors.

This Sustainability Speakers Series is a monthly event hosted by the Saskatchewan Environmental Society (SES) in partnership with the Saskatoon Public Library. These environmentally-themed presentations are FREE for all to attend. During the fall of 2021, these will be online events.

Zoom links to the live webinars are in the Library's Program Calendar

Zoom links can also be found in the Library's Program Guide and the SES website

Recordings of the presentations will be made available

