Global BC sponsors ‘Yoko Ono: Growing Freedom’

October 9 to May 2022
Vancouver Art Gallery
Don’t miss the work of Yoko Ono, coming to the Vancouver Art Gallery.
In the exhibit titled Growing Freedom, take in the art of the visionary artist and the examine the collaborative works she undertook with her late husband John Lennon.
Proudly sponsored by Global BC.
Details at VanArtGallery.bc.ca