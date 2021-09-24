Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Other
Jan 1, 1970 12:00 AM

Global BC sponsors ‘Yoko Ono: Growing Freedom’

Event Ended
Where
Vancouver Art Gallery - 750 Hornby Street, Vancovuer, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 09-24-2021 10:00 09-30-2021 23:59 America/Toronto Global BC sponsors ‘Yoko Ono: Growing Freedom’

October 9 to May 2022 | Vancouver Art Gallery

 Vancouver Art Gallery - 750 Hornby Street, Vancovuer, BC Vancouver Art Gallery customerservice@vanartgallery.bc.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
$ Buy
Buy Tickets
Website
https://www.vanartgallery.bc.ca/exhibitions/yoko-ono-growing-freedom
Contact
customerservice@vanartgallery.bc.ca 604-662-4700 (Vancouver Art Gallery)
Global BC sponsors ‘Yoko Ono: Growing Freedom’ - image View image in full screen

October 9 to May 2022
Vancouver Art Gallery

Don’t miss the work of Yoko Ono, coming to the Vancouver Art Gallery.

In the exhibit titled Growing Freedom, take in the art of the visionary artist and the examine the collaborative works she undertook with her late husband John Lennon.

Proudly sponsored by Global BC.

Details at VanArtGallery.bc.ca

 