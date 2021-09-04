Menu

Festival
Global BC sponsors TAIWANfest Vancouver

Where
šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl'e7énk Square (Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza) & Virtual - 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver, BC
Add to Calendar 04-09-2021 00:00 12-09-2021 23:59 America/Toronto Global BC sponsors TAIWANfest Vancouver

September 4 to 12 | šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl'e7énk Square (Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza) & Virtual

Website
https://vancouvertaiwanfest.ca/
Contact
info@acsea.ca (Asian-Canadian Special Events Association)
September 4 to 12
šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl'e7énk Square (Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza) & Virtual

TAIWANfest Vancouver returns to Downtown this Labour Day weekend with Re-think Asia, a dialogue of art forms between Taiwan and this year's feature country, South Korea.

Enjoy stories, workshops, food, music and more!

Proudly sponsored by Global BC.

Details at VancouverTaiwanFest.ca