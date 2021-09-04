Global BC sponsors TAIWANfest Vancouver
- šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square (Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza) & Virtual - 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver, BC View Map
September 4 to 12 | šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl'e7énk Square (Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza) & Virtual
- https://vancouvertaiwanfest.ca/
- info@acsea.ca (Asian-Canadian Special Events Association)
September 4 to 12
šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square (Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza) & Virtual
TAIWANfest Vancouver returns to Downtown this Labour Day weekend with Re-think Asia, a dialogue of art forms between Taiwan and this year’s feature country, South Korea.
Enjoy stories, workshops, food, music and more!
Proudly sponsored by Global BC.
Details at VancouverTaiwanFest.ca