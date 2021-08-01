Menu

Aug 1 - Sep 1 12:00 AM

Global Edmonton supports: Tools for School

Where
Various Staples Locations - View Map
When
Kids need the tools to succeed. You can help by dropping off new, unused school supplies for United Way’s Tools for school program at your local Staples or donate online.

Website
http://MyUnitedWay.ca
In some areas of the Alberta Capital Region, as high as 8 in 10 students can’t afford the full list of school supplies. United Way’s Tools for School program gives kids the supplies they need so no child is left behind. Children who have the tools they need to fully participate in school can focus on learning, feel included, and have an increased feeling of equity, leading to better education outcomes.

Starting August 1st, stop in at your local Staples location and add a Tools for School donation to your purchase. Can’t make it to Staples? You can still contribute, by making a secure donation online.