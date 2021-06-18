Global News and 980 CKNW Support the PNE Prize Home Lottery
- Where
- PNE Prize Home is located in South Surrey - address will be sent when tour is booked, Surrey, BC View Map
- When
-
Add to Calendar 18-06-2021 08:00 06-09-2021 12:00 America/Toronto Global News and 980 CKNW Support the PNE Prize Home Lottery
Win a house! Win a car! This year’s PNE Prize Home is in South Surrey near White Rock’s beaches. This is the first time in its 87-year history that the home has been built off of the PNE grounds. You can view the home now online or in person. Support the PNE with a Prize…PNE Prize Home is located in South Surrey - address will be sent when tour is booked, Surrey, BC The PNE Fair 2021 DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Buy
- Buy Tickets
- Ages
- Must be 19+ to win
- Website
- https://pneprizehome.ca/
Win a house! Win a car! This year’s PNE Prize Home is in South Surrey near White Rock’s beaches. This is the first time in its 87-year history that the home has been built off of the PNE grounds. You can view the home now online or in person. Support the PNE with a Prize Home Lottery ticket! Ticket packages start at just $30. The PNE Prize Home Lottery is proudly sponsored by 980 CKNW and Global BC.
The 2021 Grand Prize Package includes:
- West Coast modern home built by Distrikt Homes
- Located at Pacific at McNally Creek in South Surrey, just minutes from White Rock beaches
- Clean energy technology, including an electric vehicle charger and high efficiency heat pump
- Premium appliances throughout including Samsung laundry pair
- Stylish indoor furniture from Yaletown Interiors
- Hot tub and outdoor living package from Coast Spas Lifestyles
- Media room and home gym
Know your limit. Play within it. 19+