Global News and 980 CKNW Support the PNE Prize Home Lottery

Win a house! Win a car! This year’s PNE Prize Home is in South Surrey near White Rock’s beaches. This is the first time in its 87-year history that the home has been built off of the PNE grounds. You can view the home now online or in person. Support the PNE with a Prize Home Lottery ticket! Ticket packages start at just $30. The PNE Prize Home Lottery is proudly sponsored by 980 CKNW and Global BC.

The 2021 Grand Prize Package includes:

West Coast modern home built by Distrikt Homes

Located at Pacific at McNally Creek in South Surrey, just minutes from White Rock beaches

Clean energy technology, including an electric vehicle charger and high efficiency heat pump

Premium appliances throughout including Samsung laundry pair

Stylish indoor furniture from Yaletown Interiors

Hot tub and outdoor living package from Coast Spas Lifestyles

Media room and home gym

Know your limit. Play within it. 19+