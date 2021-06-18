Global News and 980 CKNW Support the PNE Prize Home Lottery

Menu

Ages
Must be 19+ to win
Website
https://pneprizehome.ca/
Win a house! Win a car! This year’s PNE Prize Home is in South Surrey near White Rock’s beaches. This is the first time in its 87-year history that the home has been built off of the PNE grounds. You can view the home now online or in person. Support the PNE with a Prize Home Lottery ticket! Ticket packages start at just $30. The PNE Prize Home Lottery is proudly sponsored by 980 CKNW and Global BC.

The 2021 Grand Prize Package includes:

  • West Coast modern home built by Distrikt Homes
  • Located at Pacific at McNally Creek in South Surrey, just minutes from White Rock beaches
  • Clean energy technology, including an electric vehicle charger and high efficiency heat pump
  • Premium appliances throughout including Samsung laundry pair
  • Stylish indoor furniture from Yaletown Interiors
  • Hot tub and outdoor living package from Coast Spas Lifestyles
  • Media room and home gym

Know your limit. Play within it. 19+