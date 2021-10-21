Menu

Music
Oct 21 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Elton John: ‘Farwell Yellow Brick Road Tour’ Concert

Where
BC Place - 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 21-10-2021 19:00 21-10-2021 22:00 America/Toronto Elton John: ‘Farwell Yellow Brick Road Tour’ Concert

Thursday, October 21 | BC Place, Vancouver

 BC Place - 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver, BC DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
https://www.eltonjohn.com/
Elton John: ‘Farwell Yellow Brick Road Tour’ Concert - image View image in full screen

Thursday, October 21, 2022
BC Place, Vancouver

Tickets on sale June 30

Don’t miss the incredible opportunity to see Elton John on his final tour.

On October 21, catch this iconic performer playing a spectacular stadium show at BC Place for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.

Details at EltonJohn.com