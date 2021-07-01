The City of White Rock presents the second White Rock Virtual Canada Day by the Bay celebration on July 1 with performances by country band The Heels, pop duo Fionn and improv comedy group Hilarapy. The theme for 2021 is “White Rock Together.” The matinee starts at 1 p.m. and the headline show kicks off at 7 p.m., starting with the White Rock City Orchestra performing O Canada. Play an online Canadian Trivia challenge with a live leaderboard. Great prizes go to the top three participants. Plus, there will also be a Canada-themed virtual photo booth available all day. Enter the Canadian Spirit contest between now and June 21 for a chance to win great themed prizes. The first 20 entries will win a Canada Day decorating kit. Join us by visiting The City of White Rock’s Youtube channel or Facebook page on Thursday, July 1, on your computer, tablet, smartphone, TV or preferred device – let’s celebrate!.