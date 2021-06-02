Men’s Health Month – Virtual Speaker & Fitness Series

The Canadian Men’s Health Foundation (CMHF) is proud to announce Men’s Health Month, June 1-30. The 2021 theme – Move for Your Mental Health – focuses on stress and anxiety experienced during the pandemic, and how exercise can improve physical and mental health. CMHF has partnered with Anxiety Canada to provide men and their families with quality advice, accessible tools, and motivation, to feel healthier.

Statistics Canada shows one in five Canadian adults screened positive for symptoms of depression, anxiety or posttraumatic stress disorder during the pandemic. Of these, 68% reported their mental health had worsened since the start of COVID-19.

Move for Your Mental Health: Event Registration

Jun 2: How to start a conversation about mental health

Kevin Bieksa, Dan Murphy, Dr. Melanie Badali

Jun 9: How daily movement and exercise can improve your mental and physical health

Trevor Linden, Simon Whitfield, James Cybulski, Dr. Gordon Asmundson

Jun 16: Parenting a child with anxiety and/or parenting as someone with anxiety

Buzz Bishop, Kelly Hrudey, Kaitlin Jones, Dr. Robert Selles

Jun 23: How to be ‘together’ while apart, making meaningful connections during the pandemic

Farhan Lalji, Shea Emry, Dr. Maureen Whittal

Award-winning fitness coach, Tommy Europe, will also be hosting free virtual workouts on Saturdays starting June 5.

Visit menshealthfoundation.ca to learn more and register now!