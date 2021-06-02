Men’s Health Month – Virtual Speaker & Fitness Series
- Where
- https://menshealthfoundation.ca/canadian-mens-health-month/ - Virtual, Virtual, Virtual View Map
- When
-
Add to Calendar 02-06-2021 01:00 23-06-2021 01:00 America/Toronto Men’s Health Month – Virtual Speaker & Fitness Series
The Canadian Men’s Health Foundation (CMHF) is proud to announce Men’s Health Month, June 1-30. The 2021 theme – Move for Your Mental Health – focuses on stress and anxiety experienced during the pandemic, and how exercise can improve physical and mental health. CMHF has partnered with Anxiety Canada to provide men and their families…https://menshealthfoundation.ca/canadian-mens-health-month/ - Virtual, Virtual, Virtual Canadian Men's Health Foundation pr@menshealthfoundation.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Price
- Free or by donation
- Ages
- All ages
- Contact
- pr@menshealthfoundation.ca (Canadian Men's Health Foundation)
The Canadian Men’s Health Foundation (CMHF) is proud to announce Men’s Health Month, June 1-30. The 2021 theme – Move for Your Mental Health – focuses on stress and anxiety experienced during the pandemic, and how exercise can improve physical and mental health. CMHF has partnered with Anxiety Canada to provide men and their families with quality advice, accessible tools, and motivation, to feel healthier.
Statistics Canada shows one in five Canadian adults screened positive for symptoms of depression, anxiety or posttraumatic stress disorder during the pandemic. Of these, 68% reported their mental health had worsened since the start of COVID-19.
Move for Your Mental Health: Event Registration
Jun 2: How to start a conversation about mental health
Kevin Bieksa, Dan Murphy, Dr. Melanie Badali
Jun 9: How daily movement and exercise can improve your mental and physical health
Trevor Linden, Simon Whitfield, James Cybulski, Dr. Gordon Asmundson
Jun 16: Parenting a child with anxiety and/or parenting as someone with anxiety
Buzz Bishop, Kelly Hrudey, Kaitlin Jones, Dr. Robert Selles
Jun 23: How to be ‘together’ while apart, making meaningful connections during the pandemic
Farhan Lalji, Shea Emry, Dr. Maureen Whittal
Award-winning fitness coach, Tommy Europe, will also be hosting free virtual workouts on Saturdays starting June 5.
Visit menshealthfoundation.ca to learn more and register now!