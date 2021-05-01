Global BC sponsors BC Children’s Hospital Foundation: Jean Up
May 1 to 31
Across BC
This May, help kids get back into their jeans!
Join us and the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation as we Jean Up to help kids get out of their hospital gowns and back into their jeans.
Simply donate or fundraise online with your company or school, and then pick a time to show your Jean Up spirit throughout the month.
Proudly supported by Global BC.
Details at JeanUp.ca