Other
Jul 6 - Jul 10 7:00 AM - 9:30 PM

630 CHED supports: World Diversity In Leadership Conference

Where
No Location Given
When
The World Diversity in Leadership Conference 2021 will be from July 6-10.

The World Diversity in Leadership Conference 2021 will be from July 6-10. The theme for this year is “The importance of a diverse workforce in economic recovery”. Register now! Full details 

 DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
http://diversityconference.ca
630 CHED supports: World Diversity In Leadership Conference - image View image in full screen

The World Diversity in Leadership Conference 2021 will take place from July 6-10, 2021.

The theme for this year is “The importance of a diverse workforce in economic recovery”. It will showcase speakers from different spectrum of society and will address issues relating to Equality at the Workplace, indigenous relations, access to Healthcare, Sex & Gender Diversity, Women in Leadership, Cultural Diversity, Racial Diversity, Disability Rights, Religious Diversity and Change Management.

Register today to attend virtually.