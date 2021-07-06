630 CHED supports: World Diversity In Leadership Conference

The World Diversity in Leadership Conference 2021 will take place from July 6- 10, 2021.

The theme for this year is “The importance of a diverse workforce in economic recovery”. It will showcase speakers from different spectrum of society and will address issues relating to Equality at the Workplace, indigenous relations, access to Healthcare, Sex & Gender Diversity, Women in Leadership, Cultural Diversity, Racial Diversity, Disability Rights, Religious Diversity and Change Management.

Register today to attend virtually.