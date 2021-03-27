Global Edmonton supports: Imagine Van Gogh – The Immersive Exhibition

Imagine Van Gogh, is an exhibition where one can admire The Starry Night, Irises and Sunflowers, or be drawn into the intimacy of his Bedroom in Arles.

In this exhibition, visitors of all ages discover a new way of reconnecting with the work of this great master. The very concept of Imagine Van Gogh is grandiose: visitors wander amongst giant projections of the artist’s paintings, swept away by every brushstroke, detail, painting medium and colour. Immersed in an extraordinary experience where all senses become fully awakened, viewers will be truly moved by such spectacular beauty.

Discover more than 200 of Van Gogh’s painting, including his most famous works, painted between 1888 – 1890 in Provence, Arles and Auvers-sur-Oise.

Imagine Van Gogh – The Immersive Exhibition will be at the Edmonton EXPO Centre, March 27 – May 2, 2021.

For information on COVID safety and protocols, visit the website for more details.