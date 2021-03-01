ALS Society of B.C. Project Hope

The ALS Society of B.C. believes we are at the crossroads of unprecedented hope, given that over 160 drug companies are working on ALS projects. There are promising ALS therapies in the late stages of the clinical trials.

The reality, however, is that all of this activity has been largely happening outside of Canada. The ALS Clinic at GF Strong Rehabilitation Centre is funded through Vancouver Coastal Health. The Clinic is being served by four neurologists, who provide excellent clinical care.

What is missing is the opportunity for ALS patients in BC to participate in clinical trials in BC. In order to address this gap, the ALS Society fully supports:

clinical research in BC

clinical trials held in BC

a Clinician/Scientist hired to champion and run the program