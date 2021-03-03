Menu

Virtual
Mar 3 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Invasive Plants of BC

Where
Lynn Canyon Ecology Centre - Virtual - 3663 Park Rd, North Vancouver, BC View Map
When
Join the Invasive Species Council of BC to learn more about the plants that can cause changes in local ecosystems. How do invasive plants lead to ecological changes? What can you do to help prevent the spread of invasive species? This virtual program is suitable for ages 6 and up. While this program is free, our suggested donation is $2 per individual and $5 per family, to help us continue to offer these exciting programs. 

Ages
6+
Website
http://www.lynncanyonecologycentre.ca
Contact
ecocentre@dnv.org 604-990-3755 (Lynn Canyon Ecology Centre)
Join the Invasive Species Council of BC to learn more about the plants that can cause changes in local ecosystems. How do invasive plants lead to ecological changes? What can you do to help prevent the spread of invasive species? This virtual program is suitable for ages 6 and up. While this program is free, our suggested donation is $2 per individual and $5 per family, to help us continue to offer these exciting programs.
