Manitoba Conservatory of Music & Arts: Takin’ Care of the Music Business
- When
-
Add to Calendar 23-03-2021 18:30 23-03-2021 20:30 America/Toronto Manitoba Conservatory of Music & Arts: Takin’ Care of the Music Business
TAKIN’ CARE OF THE MUSIC BUSINESS ADULTS 16+ TUESDAY March 23 | 6:30 – 8:30 PM COST: $25 | INSTRUCTOR: John Einarson Ever wonder why so many recording artists get the shaft? How do royalties, publishing and advances work? Let’s take a look at the ugly realities of the music business with The Beatles, Guess… Full detailsYour Own Home! - 515 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB Manitoba Conservatory of Music & Arts info@mcma.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Ages
- 16+
- Contact
- info@mcma.ca 2049887650 (Manitoba Conservatory of Music & Arts)
TAKIN’ CARE OF THE MUSIC BUSINESS
ADULTS 16+
TUESDAY March 23 | 6:30 – 8:30 PM
COST: $25 | INSTRUCTOR: John Einarson
Ever wonder why so many recording artists get the shaft? How do royalties, publishing and advances work? Let’s take a look at the ugly realities of the music business with The Beatles, Guess Who, Creedence, The Band, Alannah Myles and more. Sit back and relax with your favourite snacks and invite friends from anywhere to join in on the fun!
For more information and to register, go to https://mcma.ca/takin-care-of-the-music-business/