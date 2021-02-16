Art Exhibit: PHOTOGRAPHY (Thelma Pepper, Jennifer Crane, Laura St. Pierre & Robert Christie)

Opening concurrent with the exhibition, Thelma Pepper: Ordinary Women, A Retrospective, at Remai Modern, Art Placement is pleased to present this exhibition of photographic works including a selection of some of Thelma Pepper’s most iconic images, alongside recent works by Jennifer Crane and Laura St. Pierre.

Robert Christie’s survey exhibition, The Red Studio, on view now at the Art Gallery of Swift Current, was recently covered by Paul Gessell for GalleriesWest. You can read the article online now and the exhibition remains on view until February 27th. Contact the Art Gallery of Swift Current directly for more information about viewing the show in person, or visit their website, which includes a virtual tour and video interviews with Robert Christie, to experience the works virtually. A portion of the exhibition, augmented by a selection of brand new works, will be presented at Art Placement March 27th through May 6th.

306-664-3385 (ext. 2) gallery@artplacement.com http://www.artplacement.com/gallery