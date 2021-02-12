Planet Protector Academy – Home Edition
Planet Protector Academy seamlessly fuses art, music, and dance together to create impactful (and fun!) environmental educational content for kids. Like Jedi school for the environment, through interactive and engaging live webcasts, kids are inspired to become planet protecting superheroes, all from the comfort of their home. Expertly designed by educators to spark real-world action…
Planet Protector Academy seamlessly fuses art, music, and dance together to create impactful (and fun!) environmental educational content for kids. Like Jedi school for the environment, through interactive and engaging live webcasts, kids are inspired to become planet protecting superheroes, all from the comfort of their home. Expertly designed by educators to spark real-world action and tangible results, Planet Protector Academy’s Metro Vancouver-based actors will have your kids singing, dancing and creating, while learning how to care for one another, and the planet. Available in four programs, the Planet Protector Academy aims to make fun environmental education the norm, not the exception, while giving kids (and parents) an outlet to decompress. Best of all, the program is free! Can’t make a live broadcast? No problem. The webcasts will also be available for viewing after the original air date. Parents can register for Planet Protector Academy here – https://planetprotectoracademy.com/for/parents-he/