980 CKNW Supports the Virtual Vancouver International Boat Show

Visitors to the 59th Vancouver International Boat Show will be introduced to the very latest boats and boating-related products on the market, but this year they can do so from the comfort of their own home because the event will be virtual – taking place February 24 – 27, 2021. A key focus of the 2021 edition of the Vancouver Show will be to connect visitors with salespeople and product specialists who will be representing all of the major brands; with everything available in a simple, interactive format that makes shopping for boats, product, services and accessories easy and convenient.

Explore all the latest 2021 boat models, accessories, technology, and lifestyle products that will be trending on the waters this summer. Exhibitors will also be hosting live-streamed events and product launches exclusively at the Virtual Vancouver Boat Show.

A dedicated live platform featuring video content created for VIBS viewers. Watch real-time demos, guided boat tours, interviews with industry experts, speaker panels, Q&A sessions, and creative videos. New content will be streamed daily during the entire show.