JANUARY EVENTS – Saskatoon Council on Aging

Apple iPhone / iPad IOS 14 update – TECHNOLOGY CLASS. Tuesday, January 19th, 1:30pm to 3:00pm, Cost $25.00.

Globe Walk – Mindfulness – JANUARY EVENT. Tuesday, January 19th at 1:30pm, FREE.

Line Dancing – SENIORS NEIGHBORHOOD HUB CLUB. Thursday, January 21st at 1:00pm, FREE.

Navigating the Healthcare System – COFFEE BREAK WITH SCOA. Monday, January 25th, 1:00pm to 2:00pm, FREE.

City Bus Transit Experience Presentation – SCOA BUS BUDDY. Wednesday, January 27th at 2:00pm, FREE.

Register with SCOA by phone at 306-652-2255 or on the website at http://www.scoa.ca or scoasite.wordpress.com/2020/09/02/join-us-online-for-upcoming-webinars/amp/