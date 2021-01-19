JANUARY EVENTS – Saskatoon Council on Aging
- Where
- SCOA - Saskatoon, View Map
- When
-
Add to Calendar 19-01-2021 13:30 27-01-2021 14:00 America/Toronto JANUARY EVENTS – Saskatoon Council on Aging
Apple iPhone / iPad IOS 14 update – TECHNOLOGY CLASS. Tuesday, January 19th, 1:30pm to 3:00pm, Cost $25.00. Globe Walk – Mindfulness – JANUARY EVENT. Tuesday, January 19th at 1:30pm, FREE. Line Dancing – SENIORS NEIGHBORHOOD HUB CLUB. Thursday, January 21st at 1:00pm, FREE. Navigating the Healthcare System – COFFEE BREAK WITH SCOA. Monday, January 25th, 1:00pm to 2:00pm,… Full detailsSCOA - Saskatoon, DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Apple iPhone / iPad IOS 14 update – TECHNOLOGY CLASS. Tuesday, January 19th, 1:30pm to 3:00pm, Cost $25.00.
Globe Walk – Mindfulness – JANUARY EVENT. Tuesday, January 19th at 1:30pm, FREE.
Line Dancing – SENIORS NEIGHBORHOOD HUB CLUB. Thursday, January 21st at 1:00pm, FREE.
Navigating the Healthcare System – COFFEE BREAK WITH SCOA. Monday, January 25th, 1:00pm to 2:00pm, FREE.
City Bus Transit Experience Presentation – SCOA BUS BUDDY. Wednesday, January 27th at 2:00pm, FREE.
Register with SCOA by phone at 306-652-2255 or on the website at http://www.scoa.ca or scoasite.wordpress.com/2020/09/02/join-us-online-for-upcoming-webinars/amp/