NSLC Festival of Whisky 2021
- When
-
Add to Calendar 22-09-2021 08:00 25-09-2021 22:00 America/Toronto NSLC Festival of Whisky 2021
The NSLC Festival of Whisky 2021 returns to the Cunard Centre. Full detailsCunard Centre - Halifax , Nova Scotia NSLC DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
SAVE THE DATE!
The NSLC Festival of Whisky 2021 will be happening September 22-25, 2021 at The Cunard Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia.
Further details will be posted on the NSLC Festival of Whisky 2021 website as they become available.