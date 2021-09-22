Menu

Food
Sep 22 - Sep 25 8:00 AM - 10:00 PM

NSLC Festival of Whisky 2021

Where
Cunard Centre - Halifax , Nova Scotia View Map
When
Add to Calendar

The NSLC Festival of Whisky 2021 returns to the Cunard Centre. Full details 

 Cunard Centre - Halifax , Nova Scotia
Website
https://www.mynslc.com/NSLC-Events/The-NSLC-Festival-of-Whisky

SAVE THE DATE!

The NSLC Festival of Whisky 2021 will be happening September 22-25, 2021 at The Cunard Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Further details will be posted on the NSLC Festival of Whisky 2021 website as they become available.

Please drink responsibly.