Join the magic of Christmas at Hycroft, Vancouver’s longest-running Christmas fair, from the comfort of your own home. Our online festive market will be stocked with an array of gifts, delicious home-baked treats, and artisan Boxed Gift Collections (new this year!). You'll also be able to find unique gift ideas in our annual Silent Auction, all thanks to the generosity of our members and local businesses in and around Vancouver. Online bidding will be open until December 13. Those of you familiar with Hycroft's on-site Bistro will also be pleased to learn we're offering festive feasts, without the fuss! Via our online event, you'll be able to order frozen meals or ready-to-eat takeout dinners. As always, proceeds from Christmas at Hycroft will go directly to the Hycroft Heritage Preservation Foundation, which is essential for maintaining and preserving the unique Edwardian grounds of Hycroft. Please remember, all orders must be placed online and collected in-person from Hycroft (1489 McRae Ave, Vancouver) by scheduling a collection time during checkout. Visit www.christmasathycroft.com to find out more about this year's event and our COVID-19 safety plan for order collections.