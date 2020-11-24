Global BC supports Cause We Care Holiday Care Package Drive
On now until December 7 | Donate Today
Virtually Across BC - BC Cause We Care Foundation
info@causewecare.org 604-222-1997 (Cause We Care Foundation)
On now until December 7
Help Cause We Care Foundation reach their goal of safely delivering 1,000 holiday care packages to single mother-led families in need in our community this season by making a donation online in advance of December 7.
Give hope to others and show you care.
Proudly supported by Global BC.
Details at CauseWeCare.org