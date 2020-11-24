Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Virtual
Nov 24 - Dec 7 3:00 AM - 11:45 PM

Global BC supports Cause We Care Holiday Care Package Drive

Where
Virtually Across BC - BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 24-11-2020 03:00 07-12-2020 23:45 America/Toronto Global BC supports Cause We Care Holiday Care Package Drive

On now until December 7 | Donate Today | Full details 

 Virtually Across BC - BC Cause We Care Foundation info@causewecare.org DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
https://causewecare.org/pec-events/holiday-care-package-drive-december-8th-2020/
Contact
info@causewecare.org 604-222-1997 (Cause We Care Foundation)

On now until December 7

Help Cause We Care Foundation reach their goal of safely delivering 1,000 holiday care packages to single mother-led families in need in our community this season by making a donation online in advance of December 7.

Give hope to others and show you care.

Proudly supported by Global BC.

Details at CauseWeCare.org