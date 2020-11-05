Global Edmonton and 630 CHED support: No Stone Left Alone Remembrance Ceremonies
- Virtual Event - View Map
Join the No Stone Left Alone Memorial Foundation on Thursday, November 5 as they honour, educate, and remember the sacrifice and service of Canada's military. Watch the live ceremony, starting at 10:30am only on Globalnews.ca.
- http://nostoneleftalone.ca
For 2020, No Stone Left Alone ceremonies will look different than in previous years. But we remain undeterred in our commitment to remember Canada’s veterans.
Join the No Stone Left Alone Memorial Foundation on Thursday, November 5 as they honour, educate, and remember the sacrifice and service of Canada’s military. Watch the live ceremony, starting at 10:30am only on Globalnews.ca.