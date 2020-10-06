06-10-2020 10:00

06-10-2020 12:00

America/Toronto

COFFEE BREAK with SASKATOON COUNCIL ON AGING

JOIN US FOR OUR WEBINAR – LEARN HOW OLDER ADULTS CAN STAY CONNECTED! Physical distancing doesn’t have to mean social distancing. Featuring Dr. Meagan O’Connell, University of Saskatchewan. ONLINE – To register and for more information please phone 306-652-2255. http://www.scoa.ca http://www.saskatooncaregiver.ca Facebook @scoa25 … Full details →