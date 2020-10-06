Menu

Event
Oct 6 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

COFFEE BREAK with SASKATOON COUNCIL ON AGING

Where
Saskatoon Council on Aging - Saskatoon, View Map
When
JOIN US FOR OUR WEBINAR – LEARN HOW OLDER ADULTS CAN STAY CONNECTED! Physical distancing doesn’t have to mean social distancing.  Featuring Dr. Meagan O’Connell, University of Saskatchewan. ONLINE – To register and for more information please phone 306-652-2255. http://www.scoa.ca          http://www.saskatooncaregiver.ca          Facebook @scoa25         … Full details 

JOIN US FOR OUR WEBINAR – LEARN HOW OLDER ADULTS CAN STAY CONNECTED!

Physical distancing doesn’t have to mean social distancing.  Featuring Dr. Meagan O’Connell, University of Saskatchewan.

ONLINE – To register and for more information please phone 306-652-2255.

http://www.scoa.ca          http://www.saskatooncaregiver.ca          Facebook @scoa25          Twitter @scoa3