Event
Aug 1, 2021

Welcome to the 630 CHED Community Hub

Virtual - View Map
Find out what’s happening on the 630 CHED Community Hub. Full details 

http://globalnews.ca/tag/CHEDCommunity

Find out what’s happening on the 630 CHED Community Hub.

630 CHED is focused on building community during this unprecedented time and connecting people to one another.

We want to share the amazing stories of the people around you, support local charities, help you find local events and keep track of what’s happening in Edmonton.

Browse our Community Hub to find out more about our 630 CHED Community sponsored events including charity eventsvirtual eventsconcertssports, and more!

To view all events happening in our community, or to add your event to our events calendar, click here

And follow @630CHED on FacebookInstagram and Twitter to find out what is happening in our city.