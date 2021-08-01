Welcome to the 630 CHED Community Hub
- When
-
Add to Calendar 01-08-2021 00:00 01-08-2021 00:00 America/Toronto Welcome to the 630 CHED Community Hub
Find out what’s happening on the 630 CHED Community Hub. Full detailsVirtual - DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Find out what’s happening on the 630 CHED Community Hub.
630 CHED is focused on building community during this unprecedented time and connecting people to one another.
We want to share the amazing stories of the people around you, support local charities, help you find local events and keep track of what’s happening in Edmonton.
Browse our Community Hub to find out more about our 630 CHED Community sponsored events including charity events, virtual events, concerts, sports, and more!
To view all events happening in our community, or to add your event to our events calendar, click here
And follow @630CHED on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to find out what is happening in our city.