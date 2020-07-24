680 CJOB is proud to stand behind McCain Foods and Enns Brothers for Free Fry Day in support of Ronald McDonald House Charities and STARS Friday July 24th in Brandon, Steinbach and Winnipeg!

TIMES & LOCATIONS

BRANDON

9:00 A.M. - 12:00 P.M.

KEYSTONE CENTRE

#1 1175 18th St Map STEINBACH

10:00 A.M. - 1:00 P.M.

T.G. SMITH CENTRE

332 Elmdale St Map WINNIPEG

3:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M.

ASSINIBOIA DOWNS

3975 Portage Ave Map

Visit: freefryday.ca

On Friday, July 24, McCain Foods and Enns Brothers will be hosting a Free Fry Day community event to raise funds for Stars Manitoba and Ronald McDonald House Charities Manitoba while also supporting Canadian potato farmers. Nearly 15,000 bags of McCain French fries will be given away FREE at locations in Brandon, Steinbach, and Winnipeg.

In advance of the event, we’re inviting you to a Media Day next Thursday, July 16 at 10:00 a.m. that will take place at Assiniboia Downs.

The main purpose of this coverage will be to promote the upcoming event, providing you with exclusive interviews with representatives from McCain Foods, Enns Brothers, STARS Air Ambulance and Ronald McDonald House Charities.

McCain Foods has announced they have expanded their popular Free Fry Day fundraising event to include Brandon, Winnipeg and Steinbach, Manitoba. In partnership with Enns Brothers, the Free Fry Day event will raise funds for Ronald McDonald House Charities Manitoba (RMHCMB) and STARS Air Ambulance Manitoba while also supporting Canadian potato farmers. On Friday, July 24, nearly 15,000 bags of McCain French fries will be given away through contactless curbside pickup.

No Small Potatoes

After two overwhelmingly successful Free Fry Day events held last month in Alberta and rural Manitoba, McCain Foods has partnered with Enns Brothers to expand the Free Fry Day event tour. “We wanted to do our part in ensuring families in our communities have the support and access to the essential services Ronald McDonald House Charities and STARS provide that touches lives in all our local communities," said Ray Bouchard, President and CEO, Enns Brothers. "Thanks to the generous contribution from McCain Foods, we’re excited to host this trifecta event and welcome the chance to support three things that are important to us – our communities, our families, and Manitoba potato growers,” said Bouchard.

Keeping Families Close

Serving over 2000 families annually, RMHCMB has experienced significant reduction of funding due to the cancellation, postponement or modification of fundraising events as a result of COVID-19. “Right now, it is challenging for all families to stay close. This is multiplied and even more challenging for families of seriously ill children, especially those who must travel far from home,” said Wendy Galagan, CEO, RMHCMB. “Throughout the pandemic, childhood illness and injuries continue. Now more than ever, families need the essential services and supports of RMHC Manitoba. RMHCMB is incredibly grateful for this worthwhile community event and inspired by McCain Foods and Enns Brothers’ enthusiasm to give back and support RMHCMB families.” said Galagan.

Every Life is Worth Fighting For

As a non-profit organization, community support fuels STARS’ life-saving efforts. Despite the pandemic, STARS continue to average one to two missions a day in Manitoba. As the missions continue, so too does the need to fundraise to support that work. “With a number of our major fundraising events cancelled for the foreseeable future, and many traditional methods of raising money severely challenged, this has created significant challenges for our organization,” said Colleen Mayer, Director of Development, STARS Foundation, Manitoba. “We are so grateful to McCain Foods and Enns Brothers for hosting this event to help us fundraise during this difficult and unprecedented time,” said Mayer

French Fries Feed Farmers

“With the pandemic restaurant and hospitality closures came a huge surplus of french fry potatoes in Canada. As we all do our part to flatten the curve, we must think about those who are most impacted in our communities,” said Eric Durand, Plant Manager, McCain Foods. “Our first Free Fry Day event in Manitoba was a tremendous success and we look forward to hosting another Free Fry Day for this important initiative. Our goal is to raise $200,000 and we're challenging businesses, organizations big and small, and individuals to join in the effort. In this way, we can help Manitoba potato farmers and the community and hopefully, word will spread to eat more fries while supporting a great cause." said Durand.

To participate in the July 24 Free Fry Day giveaway, guests can stop by locations in Brandon, Winnipeg and Steinbach during the designated distribution time for their community. Each vehicle will receive two 6 Lbs. bags of McCain French fries through contactless curbside pickup. Full event details and distribution times can be found on the event page.

About Enns Brothers

Enns Brothers is a local Manitoba success story with over 350 employees in 9 locations across the province. Enns Brothers sells and services John Deere agricultural and turf equipment as well as BRP recreational products. The company has been in business for over 60 years, is locally owned and committed to the communities it serves.

About McCain Foods (Canada)

McCain Foods (Canada) is the Canadian division of McCain Foods Limited, an international leader in the frozen food industry. McCain Foods is the world's largest manufacturer of frozen French fries, and produces other quality products such as potato specialties, appetizers, vegetables, and desserts that can be found in restaurants and retail stores in more than 160 countries around the world. In Canada, the company has eight production facilities with approximately 2,400 employees and, in addition to its famous French fries and potato specialties, makes frozen desserts, snacks and appetizers.

