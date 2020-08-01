Virtual
Aug 1 - Aug 3 12:00 AM

Global Edmonton supports: Edmonton Heritage Festival

Where
Virtual Event - View Map
When
Add to Calendar 01-08-2020 00:00 03-08-2020 00:00 America/Toronto Global Edmonton supports: Edmonton Heritage Festival

The Edmonton Heritage Festival is going virtual. Join in the celebration August 1 – 3. Full details 

 Virtual Event - DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
https://www.heritagefest.ca/

The Edmonton Heritage Festival is usually a three-day event where you can sample delicious food, see creative performances, and celebrate Canada's multiculturalism.

This is a different year. This is a different Festival

Join online for a virtual celebration of multiculturalism. For more visit heritagefest.ca.