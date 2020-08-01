Global Edmonton supports: Edmonton Heritage Festival
Virtual Event
The Edmonton Heritage Festival is going virtual. Join in the celebration August 1 – 3.
https://www.heritagefest.ca/
The Edmonton Heritage Festival is usually a three-day event where you can sample delicious food, see creative performances, and celebrate Canada's multiculturalism.
This is a different year. This is a different Festival
Join online for a virtual celebration of multiculturalism. For more visit heritagefest.ca.