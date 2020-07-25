630 CHED supports – Ride Alone Together

Due to social distancing restrictions Ride For Dad motorcycle events cross Canada have been postponed until late summer in the hopes that these annual fundraising and awareness Rides can proceed. During these challenging times the fight against prostate cancer needs your help more than ever!

If social distancing dictates that we cannot ride in large groups, then fine, we’ll Ride Alone, but across this country we’d Ride Alone –Together!

Here’s how it works;

Register by clicking here or go to ridefordad.ca click Register Today!

Select your Chapter from the drop-down list and your pledge page is established.

If you live in an area without a Chapter, register under the “Canada option”

Choose your registration option (with or without a t-shirt).

You will receive a Ride Alone –Together suggested ride route by e-mail.

Your gift items and Participant Card will be shipped to you.

Enjoy a Ride Alone Together motorcycle route, take a selfie at designated location & share it on Facebook page

Congratulate yourself for staying safe, having fun and helping men and their families as we fight prostate cancer together.

On a date and time of your choosing, ride out alone or with a few registered friends and follow the route. Enjoy your day and at specified locations along the route stop and take a selfie that we can post on social media. You can ride the route as many times as you like and keep on collecting pledges right through the summer and into the fall.

Monies raised will be directed through your Chapter and will qualify for fundraising prizes including entry to the Ride For Dad Grand Prize 2020 of the Renedian African Motorcycle adventure, valued at over $10,000. Fundraisers receive an entry into the draw for every $100 in pledges raised before October 5, 2020.