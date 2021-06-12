630 CHED Welcomes Trevor Noah’s Sorry, Not Sorry Tour
Rogers Place
Just For Laughs is thrilled to announce that due to popular demand Trevor Noah is returning to Canada including June 12, 2021 in Edmonton at Rogers Place.
https://www.hahaha.com/trevor
Just For Laughs is thrilled to announce that due to popular demand Trevor Noah is returning to Canada and taking the country by storm with his new show Sorry, Not Sorry (watch out Justin!). With over 75 sold-out North American shows this year, including his sold-out show at Madison Square Garden with over 14,000 in attendance, Trevor is traveling the globe and expanding his tour to including June 12, 2021 in Edmonton at Rogers Place.