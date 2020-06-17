680 CJOB welcomes Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals to the Burton Cumming Theatre Wednesday, June 17th! Full detailsDD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
680 CJOB welcomes Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals to the Burton Cumming Theatre Wednesday, June 17th!
Jazz Winnipeg Presale: Tuesday, March 10th @ 10:00 AM ending on Thursday March 12th @ 10:00 PM – password: TDJAZZ20
Facebook Presale: Wednesday, March 11th @ 10:00 AM local ending on Thursday, March 12th @ 10:00 PM – Password: MELODIES
Public sale Friday, March 13th
Get Tickets: https://www.ticketmaster.ca/event/1100583FB10C4B4F