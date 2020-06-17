Music
Jun 17 7:00 PM - 10:30 PM

Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals

Where
No Location Given
When
Add to Calendar 17-06-2020 19:00 17-06-2020 22:30 America/Toronto Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals

680 CJOB welcomes Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals to the Burton Cumming Theatre Wednesday, June 17th!

Jazz Winnipeg Presale: Tuesday, March 10th @ 10:00 AM ending on Thursday March 12th @ 10:00 PM – password: TDJAZZ20

Facebook Presale: Wednesday, March 11th @ 10:00 AM local ending on Thursday, March 12th @ 10:00 PM – Password: MELODIES

Public sale Friday, March 13th 

Get Tickets:  https://www.ticketmaster.ca/event/1100583FB10C4B4F