630 CHED – Heart Pledge Day
- When
-
Add to Calendar 27-02-2020 06:00 27-02-2020 18:00 America/Toronto 630 CHED – Heart Pledge Day
Join us for Heart Pledge Day on Thursday, February 27th as we broadcast live from the Mazankowski Alberta Heart Institute, raising funds for new diagnostic equipment.
Join us for Heart Pledge Day on Thursday, February 27th as we broadcast live from the Mazankowski Alberta Heart Institute to raise money to support the purchase of echocardiogram machines and other diagnostic equipment for the Maz. Each donation will go towards giving their doctors the most advanced technology to:
- Make more timely diagnosis
- Automatically calculate cardiac function
- Conduct tests with higher sensitivity that will help drive treatment decisions
From 6:00am to 6:00pm 630 CHED will welcome patients and doctors live on the air to share their stories.
Click here for more information on how to donate to an incredible cause.