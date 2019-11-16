Santa Makes Grand Entrance at Cabela’s in Edmonton (Both Locations)

Santa will be cruising into Edmonton this Saturday to officially kick off Santa’s Wonderland, the ultimate free family Christmas event, at Cabela’s.

Families are invited to Cabela’s to welcome Santa as he officially arrives from the North Pole to Santa’s Wonderland – the free event that transforms the outdoor retailer into a magical Christmas village with FREE games, fun activities and crafts for the whole family.

Cabela’s plans to deliver more than one million free photos with Santa this holiday season. Click here for more information!

Cabela’s Edmonton Locations:

15320-37St. NW – North Location

6150 Currents Dr. NW – South Location